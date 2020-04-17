Earth Day Celebration of Art

to Google Calendar - Earth Day Celebration of Art - 2020-04-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Earth Day Celebration of Art - 2020-04-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Earth Day Celebration of Art - 2020-04-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Earth Day Celebration of Art - 2020-04-17 18:00:00

William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Help us celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with nature and environmental justice themed art. Art on display (available for purchase) provided by Dane Arts Mural Arts. A portion of the proceeds will be used to help fund a nature-themed mural at the Lussier Family Heritage Center. Beer available for purchase from Karben4 brewing ($1 per beer donated). Light snacks and coffee provided.

Info

William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Fundraisers
Art Exhibits & Events
608-224-3604
