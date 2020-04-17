Earth Day Celebration of Art
William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Help us celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with nature and environmental justice themed art. Art on display (available for purchase) provided by Dane Arts Mural Arts. A portion of the proceeds will be used to help fund a nature-themed mural at the Lussier Family Heritage Center. Beer available for purchase from Karben4 brewing ($1 per beer donated). Light snacks and coffee provided.
William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
