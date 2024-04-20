Earth Day Celebration

media release: We're taking this Earth Day literally! We wanted to share more about our venue and what it's made out of, so we are hosting a workshop on the stones of Stone Horse Green.

Gathering: hear the fabled story of "Stone Soup"

Stone Educational Program: learn about stones that make up Stone Horse Green and why we got our name, basic rock types and the rock cycle, and what different types of rocks are use for (construction, landscaping, arts, etc.)

Fossil hunt: explore the rocks around Stone Horse Green and see how many fossils you can find!

Stone Crafts: make jewelry with stones

This is a great kid-friendly event!

