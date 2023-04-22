Earth Day Clean Up

media release: Celebrate Earth Day with Delta Beer Lab and friends by volunteering to clean up nearby Marlborough Park. We'll be teaming up with local community members to pick up trash in the surrounding neighborhood and streets adjacent to Marlborough Park. All clean-up supplies will be provided.

The Earth Day Challenge 2023 is a city-wide volunteer event and will include clean-up events at over 60 Madison parks.

When: Saturday, April 22, 10am-12pm

Where: We will park and meet in the parking lot of Second Baptist Church, 4303 Britta Pkwy, Madison, WI 53711.

Cost: Free!

Sign Up/ Register:

Google Form: https://forms.gle/ vmLLqJXyD6agXcQb8

Any questions? Contact Andrew Thomas - andrew@delta.beer.