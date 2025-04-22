Earth Day E-Cycling

media release: Bring your old laptops, cell phones, tablets, and other digital devices to be reused or recycled! Madison-based nonprofit DANEnet is teaming up with Cascade Asset Management to collect residential digital devices to be securely wiped then recycled or refurbished for distribution to low-income households without computers. It’s good for our community AND good for the planet!

NEW- We are excited to be partnering with Wisconsin Medical Project for this event! They will be collected used patient care items such as wheelchairs, walkers, canes, stand-up chairs, and hospital beds that can be disassembled. They gather donated items and provide them to hospitals and clinics in areas of great need locally, as well as Camagüey, Cuba and several African countries.

- BRING: computers, laptops, monitors, TVs, computer devices, smart watches, tablets, cellphones, wheelchairs, walkers, stand-up chairs, and hospital beds that can be disassembled

- DO NOT BRING: appliances, copiers, fax machines, medical tech devices, or technology from businesses

Drive-thru Drop Off:

- Tuesday, April 22 from 8 am-1 pm

- Alliant Energy Center (enter from Rimrock Road)

If your business is interested in hosting a computer recycling event or has questions about business equipment recycling, contact info@danenet.org.