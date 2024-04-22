media release: Celebrate Earth Day Every Day at Garver Feed Mill! - April 22, 2024

Join us for a vibrant gathering that goes beyond celebrating Earth Day for just one day! Engage in our *Ecological Community Convergence* at the historical Garver Feed Mill in Madison, Wisconsin, where we aim to uplift and inspire through education, community, and fun.

Why join us?

- **Happy Hour Connection:** Start with meet and greet over Happy Hour from 4-6 pm, complete with delightful hors d'oeuvres and the chance to mingle with like-minded eco-enthusiasts.

**Compelling Talks & Music:** From 6 pm, be enthralled by a series of insightful talks ranging from 5 to 15 minutes, punctuated with 15-minute musical interludes, ensuring a rhythm that keeps the energy flowing and the ideas sparking.

**Collaborative Spaces:** Engage with over 30 tablers like the Sierra Club, Madison Permaculture Guild, and Wisconsin Food Forests showcasing initiatives in food security, climate advocacy, and more.

**Art & Culture:** Immerse yourself in the artistic ambiance with unique art that tell a story of sustainability and creativity.

**Local Treats & Beats:** Relish in local flavors from onsite food sponsors like Ahan and Reverie Sweets, and groove to the eclectic sounds of bands like the Forward Marching Band and The Earthlings.

This isn't just an event; it's a movement. Come fuel the change towards a greener, more equitable future. Let's connect, create, and celebrate — for our Earth deserves a party every day!

