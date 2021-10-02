Earth Day Every Day

to

Monona United Methodist Church 606 Nichols Rd., Monona, Wisconsin

press release: Saturday, October 2, from 10 am to 2 pm, Monona United Methodist parking lot

Come experience the Trash Lab! A 27-foot-long repurposed cargo trailer, featuring more than 10 interactive stations. A must-see! Dane County Dept. of Waste & Renewables co-created the Lab with Madison Children Museum. The Trash Lab is fully accessible.

Reynolds Urethane Recycling will be collecting Styrofoam.

Tour the community gardens, learn about composting, organic gardening, and enjoy a Scavenger Hunt!

Learn more about all the cool sustainable living happenings in Monona.

Free fresh popcorn & lemonade! Support Equal Exchange fair trade products with your purchases! A Free Family Friendly Parking Lot Event.

Info

Environment, Kids & Family
608-222-1633
to
