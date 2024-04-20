media release: Come win some earth friendly swag and check out ways to support local businesses and protect this planet. Looking forward to seeing you on April 20th from 10-3pm. Brought to you by @greenboxcompost1 and @greenlifetradingco

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5jQph8v63K/

Vendor highlights:

Han Made Patchology - One-of-a-kind hand made products sewn from exclusively second hand materials!

Full Spectrum Solar - Family owned and operated solar contracting business that has been proudly serving Wisconsin for 20 years.

Eco Sense Goods - Sustainable swaps to reduce single use waste and save money, all hand sewn with solar energy!

Sustain Dane - The sustainability organization of Dane County and Madison, WI. providing resources for individuals, businesses, and organizations to generate change.

Daily Harvest Designs, LLC - With a focus on permaculture-inspired edible landscape designs, we use creative solutions to help clients incorporates stormwater management, pollinator habitat and so much more!

https://greenlifetradingco.com/pages/earth-day-fair