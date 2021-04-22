Earth Day Gathering & Community Healing

Orton Park 1103 Spaight St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Please Join Dianné Jean Aldrich, Daniel Hull, Leslie Schroeder, Bridgette Weber, Sarah Burgess, Gail Konop, Billie Kelsey and more... We offer this moment to gather in the presence of grief, change, love, healing and togetherness.

*May the Love of Light lead our Collective Way On*

ORTON PARK, MADISON, WISCONSIN, 4:30-6 pm, April 22 (rain date April 29)

Free & Open to the Public

608-279-5225
