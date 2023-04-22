Earth Day March

press release: On Earth Day, April 22, meet 350 Wisconsin Art Collective at the N. Hamilton Corner of the Farmers’ Market at 10:00am for an Art Collective event you won’t want to miss! (Hint: We’ll be gathering in front of Chase Bank, the largest funder of fossil fuels.) If you’d like to help out at the event, sign up here.

Then head over to the Library Mall, where UW students and friends will gather at noon to march to the Capitol for speeches, art, and food!