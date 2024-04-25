media release: The Friends of the Badger and Sugar River State Trails invite you to help maintain our beautiful trails by joining us for our Earth Day Trail Cleanup on Saturday, April 25, starting at 9:00am. Winter has come and gone…and revealed a lot of trash and debris in its wake!

We can use your help to pick up trash, move branches and clear brush from the trails. Join one of our board members for a morning clean-up walk on April 25 or choose a portion of the trail near you or one that you’ve never walked before! We will supply garbage bags and send a Friends’ decal as a thank you to any volunteer who spends at least an hour doing trail maintenance as part of the Earth Day Trail Cleanup event.

Meeting sites for Earth Day Trail Cleanup include:

Fitchburg - Trailhead at Purcell Road and Sayles Trail

Belleville - Library Park

New Glarus – Train Depot – Sugar River Trailhead

Monticello - Badger Trail Parking Lot

Albany – Trail Parking Lot

We appreciate any help, so if April 25 does not work, but you would still like to help, let us know what day you are planning work, so we can get trash bags to you.

Contact membership@friendsofbadgerstatetrail.org with any questions.