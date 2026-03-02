Earth Day Volunteer Extravaganza

media release: Join Dane County Parks staff for an Earth Day Extravaganza

We will have volunteer shifts for a number of activities including tree planting, native plant transplanting, and more. Please sign up in advance if you would like to help with one of these volunteer activities. An outdoor wheelchair will be available for use by volunteers (with sign up).

There are two meeting locations depending on your volunteer activity so pay attention when you sign up!

Lussier Family Heritage Center

3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison

W.G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park, Shelter 2

4330 Libby Rd, Madison

Sign up: https://app.betterimpact.com/PublicOrganization/882526a6-20c8-475d-8ddc-1b4bb6136c2f/ActivityCategory/245155/1