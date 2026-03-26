Earth Fair

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First Congregational United Church of Christ 1609 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726

media release: The First Congregational UCC Environmental Justice Group presents Earth Fair 2026. There will be something for everyone: refreshments, advocacy actions you can do, and activities for kids. At a time when the environment seems to be taking a backseat in our world, focusing on some simple, local actions is a great step to take.

Free. Open to the public.

Fair highlights:

WKOW-TV Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier will present on climate change and solutions.

Eco-friendly Food and Refreshments.

Information on Composting, CSAs, and Data Centers.

Kids activities ‒ including building a bee house!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1509982753823067

Info

First Congregational United Church of Christ 1609 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726
Environment, Special Events
608-233-9751
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