Earth Fair
to
First Congregational United Church of Christ 1609 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726
media release: The First Congregational UCC Environmental Justice Group presents Earth Fair 2026. There will be something for everyone: refreshments, advocacy actions you can do, and activities for kids. At a time when the environment seems to be taking a backseat in our world, focusing on some simple, local actions is a great step to take.
Free. Open to the public.
Fair highlights:
WKOW-TV Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier will present on climate change and solutions.
Eco-friendly Food and Refreshments.
Information on Composting, CSAs, and Data Centers.
Kids activities ‒ including building a bee house!