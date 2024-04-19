Earth Fest Kickoff

media release: Join us from 1 to 6:30 p.m. on April 19 as Earth Fest begins with a fun and engaging lineup of lectures, visual and performing arts, and interactive exhibits. The keynote speaker is Tony Reames, a leading international energy and environmental justice scholar and government policy advisor. He has served the Department of Energy in a variety of roles, and he is an an associate professor of environment and sustainability at the University of Michigan.

Registration opens Friday, March 1.

Interested in bringing a large group to the event? Contact Alessandra Rella at arella@wisc.edu.

Program

1 p.m. Exhibit and registration opens: Check in, visit exhibit tables, and view artwork presented as part of the Center for Culture, History, and Environment (CHE) Art and the Environment Awards Exhibit.

1:30 p.m. Welcome from Paul Robbins, dean of the Nelson Institute

1:45–2:30 p.m. Panel on Business and Sustainability: Louis Liu, sustainability project engineer, Kohler Power Systems; Brett Wetzel, vice president of sustainability and innovation U.S. Venture Inc.; Ashley Henderson, energy solutions control manager, Trane

2:30–2:40 p.m. Break

2:40–3 p.m. Dance performance by Kanopy Dance: Excerpts from ConFluence: A Prelude, opening April 19 at the Overture Center.

3–3:45 p.m. Keynote with Tony Reames: Energy Justice

3:45–3:55 p.m. Break

3:55–4:40 p.m. Energy Sustainability at UW–Madison

4:40–4:50 p.m. Closing remarks

4:50–6:30 p.m. CHE Art and the Environment Awards Exhibition Reception: Light appetizers and drinks will be served. Cash bar available. Art prize winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m.

All Earth Fest events are open to the public. Most events are free; some may require a nominal fee or registration.