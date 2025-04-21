media release: The 2025 Earth Fest lineup is here! Join us April 21–29 at UW–Madison as we unite over the one resource and interest we all share: our world. Earth Fest events are open to the public, unless otherwise stated. Most events are free; some may require a nominal fee or registration.

The schedule will be updated as new events are added. Want to be the first to get Earth Fest updates? Head to your favorite social media platform and follow us: @nelsoninstitute or @sustainuw. Not on social? Check your inbox for periodic updates.

What to expect?

EDUCATE: Panels, lectures, and roundtable discussions

INSPIRE: Live music, film screenings, and art demonstrations

MOTIVATE: Nature clean-ups, walking tours, and marches

Mark your calendars — and get ready to celebrate!

Find events here: https://earthfest.wisc.edu/schedule/