media release: Bring a friend, bring a blanket or camp chairs, and prepare yourself for an evening of independent films and videos under the stars. Rooftop Cinema returns to the Museum’s Rooftop Sculpture Garden each Thursday this August for its eighteenth season. Films begin at sundown, approximately 20 minutes after sunset.

Rooftop Cinema is $7 per screening/free for MMoCA members (including the free membership tier Friends of MMoCA) and ages 18 and younger. Tickets told at 7:30 PM in the MMoCA Lobby the night of the film screening. Screenings relocate to the Lecture Hall if rain is predicted.

The Anti-Banality Union is a collective that re-cuts Hollywood blockbusters into new feature-length films. Earth II is a mash-up of action, disaster and science fiction films across three decades that creates a new narrative commenting on global warming and the cruel logic of American capitalism. Top box office stars appear to merge from multiple films into single characters, commenting both on Hollywood ideology and the narrow range of characters these icons have played within mainstream cinema. Earth II is the most expensive climate disaster epic to be produced for no money.

Learn more about the film on Anti-Banality Union’s website