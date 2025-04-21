media release: "Earth Signals: El Niño" is a science-inspired musical experience. This event is a transdisciplinary project led by Elizabeth Maroon, UW–Madison professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences, in collaboration with Johannes Wallmann, professor of music, and students from the Mead Witter School of Music. Earth Signals brings Pacific climate science to life through music.

For this inaugural concert, the UW Bridge Ensemble, an eight-person group blending jazz and classical music, will perform a new composition by Ben Ferris, PhD candidate in the Mead Witter School of Music, inspired by El Niño forecasts. El Niño data will also be converted directly from numbers into sound, a process known as sonification, which will be presented by Hunter Glassford, a senior majoring in Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences. Alongside the performances, attendees will learn about the science behind El Niño and gain perspective on how this climate pattern can affect weather worldwide.

Free and open to the public.

This event is presented as part of Earth Fest: https://earthfest.wisc.edu/events/earth-signals/