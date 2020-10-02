ONLINE: Earth Talk Live

press release:The second LIVE Earth Talk features State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski! Join Wisconsin Conservation Voters at 12:30 PM on Friday, October 2, for an exciting conversation with Treasurer Godlewski, where we’ll discuss environmental justice, the statewide effort to bring clean energy to communities like yours across Wisconsin, and the 2020 elections.

Click here to register for the event. Information on how to join the call via Zoom will be sent to registered attendees just prior to the event.

Earth Talk is a project of Wake – a Wisconsin Conservation Voters initiative aimed at bringing together Wisconsin’s next generation of environmental leaders fighting for healthy air and water, clean energy, and thriving communities. Check out the other episodes of Earth Talk - and learn more about Wake - on our website.