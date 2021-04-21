ONLINE: Earth: This Floating Body We All Call Home

press release: Our planet is a beautiful, complex, and dynamic world. In celebration of Earth Day and Earth Week, join us to celebrate "this floating body we all call home." As we learn about this blue orb we share, we will compare it to our neighbors, Venus and Mars, and we'll examine its health. We will also explore the current night sky.

When: Wednesday, April 21, 6:30-7:30 PM CDT. This event is FREE but registration is required.