Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Earth to Clark is INVADING Harmony Bar & Grill in Madison this April!
VIBE HIGH Productions and Earth to Clark are presenting INVASION, a concert series every Friday in April 2022!! Each night, multiple different musicians, artists, vendors and bands will INVADE this venue for a total of 12 acts! Each night will be themed for a different genre! We are extra stoked for this!
INVASION 1: April Fools Day w/ Earth to Clark, Spare Change Trio and Reggae Rapids https://fb.me/e/2bqVwt6Ea
INVASION 2: Hip Hop Night w/ Earth to Clark, Pro Pittman, 608Trayce, 1neofmani https://fb.me/e/1z8Zvfsdn
INVASION 3: Reggae Night w/ Earth to Clark, DJ Kayla Kush, Irie Minds and Rootz Within https://fb.me/e/1e63795To
INVASION 4: Earth day Celebration w/ Earth to Clark, The Earthlings, Earthmother and Smokin' Joe https://fb.me/e/336x23lv7
Design by the one and only Matt Nemetz / FocalFuse
Much love to everyone involved in making this happen:
