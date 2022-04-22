Earth to Clark, The Earthlings, Earthmother, Smokin' Joe

× Expand Matt Nemetz/FocalFuse Earth to Clark

media release: Earth to Clark is INVADING Harmony Bar & Grill in Madison this April!

VIBE HIGH Productions and Earth to Clark are presenting INVASION, a concert series every Friday in April 2022!! Each night, multiple different musicians, artists, vendors and bands will INVADE this venue for a total of 12 acts! Each night will be themed for a different genre! We are extra stoked for this!

INVASION 1: April Fools Day w/ Earth to Clark, Spare Change Trio and Reggae Rapids https://fb.me/e/2bqVwt6Ea

INVASION 2: Hip Hop Night w/ Earth to Clark, Pro Pittman, 608Trayce, 1neofmani https://fb.me/e/1z8Zvfsdn

INVASION 3: Reggae Night w/ Earth to Clark, DJ Kayla Kush, Irie Minds and Rootz Within https://fb.me/e/1e63795To

INVASION 4: Earth day Celebration w/ Earth to Clark, The Earthlings, Earthmother and Smokin' Joe https://fb.me/e/336x23lv7

Design by the one and only Matt Nemetz / FocalFuse

Much love to everyone involved in making this happen:

VIBE HIGH Productions

Pressure Wall

Paradise Guitar & Repair

Hip joint Creative

Boppr

FocalFuse