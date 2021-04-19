ONLINE: Earth Week

media release: Last year Wisconsin Conservation Voters celebrated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with an entire week of events. We heard from youth climate leaders and historians speak about the moment of opportunity we find ourselves in, especially for combatting climate change.We taught activists how to form their own local clean energy campaigns and we took steps in our local communities to strike back at climate change. We’re continuing this Earth Week tradition. This time in partnership with the Norman Miller Center for Peace, Justice, and Understanding.

Join us for a week of education and activism to celebrate Earth Week. Below you’ll find RSVP links for each of our virtual events.

Day 1: Let’s Talk About Climate Resistance: Film Screening & Discussion, 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 19. RSVP here.

Day 2 : We Are Young. We Are the Future of Climate Action. Panel discussion by Nada Elmikashfi, Amanjot Kaur, Molly McGuire and Stephanie Salgado, 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. RSVP here.

Day 3: Governor’s Badger Bounceback Listening Session on the Environment, 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21. RSVP here.