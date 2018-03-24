× Expand Earth, Wind and Fire

Presented by Frank Productions and True Endeavors

Doors 7:00pm | Show 8:00pm

Tickets on-sale FRIDAY, December 15, 2017 at 11:00am at Overture.org, 608-258-4141, and at the Overture Center Box Office.

$127.50 | $99.50 | $79.50 | $59.50

press release: Earth, Wind & Fire, one of the world top-selling musical groups of all-time was born in Chicago in 1969. With a signature sound beyond category and a groove as deep as the soul of the planet, the band’s legendary journey has set the standard for music of all genres and made a profound and lasting impact on popular culture.

One of the most important, innovative, and commercially invincible contemporary forces of the 20th century, Earth, Wind & Fire has released 23 albums. They have recorded eight #1 R&B singles and eight Double Platinum Top 10 Pop Albums. EWF has earned more than 50 Gold and Platinum albums and sold over 100 million albums worldwide, earning them a solid spot as one of bestselling music artists of all- time.