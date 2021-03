media release: Brainplate Records and The Earthlings announce a livestream premiere bash for their upcoming 6th album "Peace & Anarchy" on Saturday, March 20, at 3:20 pm Central. The livestream will feature 10 new animated lyric videos for each song on the album, as well as some live insightful conversations with the band, handmade merch giveaways and a Q&A session.

YouTube Stream // Facebook Event Page // New Single "Casio"