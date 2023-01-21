The Earthlings, ARP of the Covenant

Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The Earthlings, a Madison music and arts collective, combines diverse eras of electronic sonic rock together with a laid back psychedelic indie emphasis, euphoric space, and positive vibrations from the 60's, early 70's, and 90's. Synth-forward jazz/rock trio ARP of the Covenant open. $10 Cover.

