The Earthlings, ARP of the Covenant

× Expand courtesy The Earthlings A collage of the members of The Earthlings, 2022. The Earthlings

media release: The Earthlings, a Madison music and arts collective, combines diverse eras of electronic sonic rock together with a laid back psychedelic indie emphasis, euphoric space, and positive vibrations from the 60's, early 70's, and 90's. Synth-forward jazz/rock trio ARP of the Covenant open. $10 Cover.