The Earthlings, Crux of the Anima, The Central, Arp of the Covenant

× Expand courtesy The Earthlings A collage of the members of The Earthlings, 2022. The Earthlings

media release: June 29: Doors 6:30PM / Show 7:30PM

Join us for the first evening of a very special 2 night Earthlings residency at The Bur Oak! We'll be starting things out REAL DANCEY with some of Madison's grooviest and poppiest bands; Pink Halo, Seasaw, and The Civil Engineers. There will also be art vendors with wares before each show!

June 30: Doors 7:00PM / Show 8:00PM

Join us for the final evening of a very special 2 night Earthlings residency at The Bur Oak! We'll finish off the festivities HEAVY with some of Madison's hardest and most exploratory acts; Crux of the Anima, The Central, and Arp of the Covenant. There will also be art vendors with wares before each show!

$15 / $25 (2 SHOW TICKET: Gala Nights 1 + 2)