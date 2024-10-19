The Earthlings, DJ Kayla Kush

Boulders Climbing Gym-Downtown 129 S. Carroll St, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: ROCK OUT AT BOULDERS is an electrifying event where the thrill of climbing meets the joy of music.

By hosting a high impact concert for the community, we aim to foster a sense of belonging and fun, inviting both seasoned climbers and newcomers to experience the unique synergy of music and climbing. Our vision is to make Boulders not just a place to climb, but a place to connect and support the local Madison music scene.

This event is FREE for Boulders members.

$15 day pass required for non-members—use that pass to come back and climb anytime!

SPACE IS LIMITED

