The Earthlings, DJ Kayla Kush

The Earthlings (clockwise from top): Neil Barhite, Noah Gilfillan, Grant Blashka, Chuckie Brown-Soukaseume, Luke Peters and Elliott Gilfillan.

media release: ROCK OUT AT BOULDERS is an electrifying event where the thrill of climbing meets the joy of music.

By hosting a high impact concert for the community, we aim to foster a sense of belonging and fun, inviting both seasoned climbers and newcomers to experience the unique synergy of music and climbing. Our vision is to make Boulders not just a place to climb, but a place to connect and support the local Madison music scene.

This event is FREE for Boulders members.

$15 day pass required for non-members—use that pass to come back and climb anytime!

