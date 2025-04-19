The Earthlings, Free Dirt, Clean Room
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Clean Room (from left): Neil Barhite, Jeff Halleran and Taylor Low.
media release: WEED YEAR’S EVE!!
Join us for a night of killer tunes from
DIY Punk Rock from Monona
Free Dirt writes sturdy, dependable, sometimes funny songs that ring familiar while also feeling a bit tough to pin down. On stage they take those songs, pull them apart and use the bricks to fashion a wobbling Tower of Babel. Come see how close they get to heaven before it all tumbles back down to earth.
Pal “Young Earth” Jones: Baritone Guitar
Durt Russell: Drums
King Dirt: Guitar/singing
The Earthlings, a Madison music and arts collective, combines diverse eras of electronic sonic rock together with a laid back psychedelic indie emphasis, euphoric space, and positive vibrations from the 60’s, early 70’s, and 90’s.