The Earthlings, Free Dirt, Clean Room

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: WEED YEAR’S EVE!!

Join us for a night of killer tunes from

CLEAN ROOM : 

DIY Punk Rock from Monona

FREE DIRT! :

Free Dirt writes sturdy, dependable, sometimes funny songs that ring familiar while also feeling a bit tough to pin down. On stage they take those songs, pull them apart and use the bricks to fashion a wobbling Tower of Babel. Come see how close they get to heaven before it all tumbles back down to earth.

Pal “Young Earth” Jones: Baritone Guitar

Durt Russell: Drums

King Dirt: Guitar/singing

THE EARTHLINGS : 

The Earthlings, a Madison music and arts collective, combines diverse eras of electronic sonic rock together with a laid back psychedelic indie emphasis, euphoric space, and positive vibrations from the 60’s, early 70’s, and 90’s.

