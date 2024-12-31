The Earthlings, Heavy Looks, Seasaw, Cribshitter, DJ Kayla Kush

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: This New Year’s Eve, The Earthlings are throwing a cosmic themed, multimedia immersive show in the Garver Feed Mill Atrium. Heavy Looks, Seasaw, Cribsh*tter, and DJ Kayla Kush comprise a bill of some of Madison’s finest and long standing bands. The historic east side mill is transformed into an intergalactic inspired party ship, culminating with a giant UFO ball drop at midnight. Advance tickets are $30, day of show $35, and VIP tickets (which include access to a private lounge with appetizer buffet, prosecco toast at midnight, and themed party favors) are $75.

Baum Revision

Baum Revision

