The Earthlings, Heavy Looks, Seasaw, Cribshitter, DJ Kayla Kush
to
Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Nicholas Kehoe
The Earthlings on stage during the 2023 New Year's Revolution concert at Garver Feed Mill
The Earthlings
media release: This New Year’s Eve, The Earthlings are throwing a cosmic themed, multimedia immersive show in the Garver Feed Mill Atrium. Heavy Looks, Seasaw, Cribsh*tter, and DJ Kayla Kush comprise a bill of some of Madison’s finest and long standing bands. The historic east side mill is transformed into an intergalactic inspired party ship, culminating with a giant UFO ball drop at midnight. Advance tickets are $30, day of show $35, and VIP tickets (which include access to a private lounge with appetizer buffet, prosecco toast at midnight, and themed party favors) are $75.
Info
Baum Revision