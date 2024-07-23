× Expand courtesy The Earthlings A collage of the members of The Earthlings, 2022. The Earthlings

media release: Olbrich Botanical Gardens’ summer concert series is back with a fresh twist and new name – Olbrich After Hours!

On Tuesdays, from June 25 – August 13, Olbrich Gardens is open late so visitors can enjoy the tranquil gardens and live music. In addition, these evening now include food carts, onsite bar, pop-up performances, and opportunities to connect with eco-friendly organizations. The doors stay open at 6pm and the concert starts at 7pm.

Olbrich After Hours is FREE; a $5 suggested donation supports the musicians and performers. Food and drinks available for purchase. Carry-in picnics allowed; carry-in alcohol prohibited. Visitors should bring their own lawn chair or blanket seating. Olbrich After Hours is supported by the following sponsors:

Presenting Sponsors: Bridging Nature & Art Endowment & Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation

Series Sponsors: The Jenni & Kyle Foundation, Fox47, M.O.D. Media Productions, and Audio for the Arts

July 23

The Earthlings have spent the last decade fostering a community and reputation in Madison of one of the town's most exciting live shows. The music is cinematic and groovy. Abundant vocal harmony between brothers Noah and Elliott Gilfillan, and Luke Peters, is supported by evocative synth melodies, driving effected bass foundations courtesy of Grant Blashcka, and the pulsing rhythm of Chuckie Brown's live drum kit combined with sequencers and sampling. The guitar work of Neil Barhite ranges from ethereal to razorlike, and is complimented by the shared efforts of Elliott and Luke on rhythm guitar. The Earthlings combine these elements in a package that expertly tows the line between chaos and contemplation. It's catchy, it's groovy, it's bedlam, and it's impossible not to dance to.

Food Cart: The Roost

Eco-Friendly Org: Solarpunk Surf Club