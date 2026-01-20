Earthlings Playhouse
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: An “Experimental Experience” Variety showcase ft. The Earthlings!
Bring an instrument!
The Earthlings, a Madison music and arts collective, combines diverse eras of electronic sonic rock together with a laid back psychedelic indie emphasis, euphoric space, and positive vibrations from the '60s, early '70s, and '90s.
Doors 7pm
Show 8pm
21+
$10GA
plus $3 fee
Info
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music