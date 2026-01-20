Earthlings Playhouse

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: An “Experimental Experience” Variety showcase ft. The Earthlings!

Bring an instrument!

The Earthlings, a Madison music and arts collective, combines diverse eras of electronic sonic rock together with a laid back psychedelic indie emphasis, euphoric space, and positive vibrations from the '60s, early '70s, and '90s.

Doors 7pm

Show 8pm

21+

$10GA

plus $3 fee

Info

Music
