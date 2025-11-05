The Earthlings, Seasaw, Wurk, DJ Kayla Kush

Atwood Music Hall 1925 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: $25ADV / $35DOS / $50 VIP Balcony

The Earthlings are bringing their third annual New Year’s Eye party to Madison’s coolest new independent music venue, Atwood Music Hall! New Year’s Revolution is more than just a rocking show, it’s an intergalactic themed night of immersive, multimedia fun, a celebration of all that is human, and beyond. Dress up and bring your dancing shoes to this spacey gala, and let’s ring in the New Year in style. Musical entertainment by Madison’s own The Earthlings, Seasaw, Wurk, and DJ Kayla Kush.

