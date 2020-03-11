Earthly Kin
Overture Center-Playhouse Gallery 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Playhouse Gallery: Earthly Kin:Curated by Beth Racette.
MON, MAR 9 - MON, JUN 1, 2020; RECEPTION: TUE, APR 21, 5-7 PM
The relationships between humans and our fellow living creatures are ancient and complex. In this exhibit, artists explore the mysteries, beauty and tragedy of our shared lives.
Info
Overture Center-Playhouse Gallery 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events