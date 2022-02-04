Earthmother
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: When you come to an Earthmother show, leave your expectations at the door. They pride themselves on making each show different and special. This is only possible due to the high quality musicianship each band member brings. Josy brings soulful blues guitar soloing that contrasts with his ability to make his guitar scream and shout with his Wah-Wah. Zack displays his technical and virtuosic proficiency on drums that is a sight to behold. Trevor provides a thundering foundation on bass to help glue the band together. The three of them together deliver a musical experience that you cannot get anywhere else.
Event Guidelines
- Purchase tickets in-advance online or by calling Mike Gibson at 608-243-0156
- Ticket revenue supports local musicians and Olbrich Gardens
- A limited number of reduced fee tickets are available. To request a fee waiver, please contact Mike Gibson at mgibson2@cityofmadison.com or 608-243-0156
- This is a strolling concert. There are a limited number of benches in the Conservatory.
- Lobby doors open at 4:30 p.m., Conservatory doors open at 5 p.m.
- Facemasks are required
- No bar service. Carry-in water bottles allowed.