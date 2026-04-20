media release: “Earth's Greatest Enemy” is a film about the environmental and climate damage caused by the US Military. A new film by Abby Martin on the U.S. military as the world’s largest institutional polluter.

In Madison

Wednesday, April 22, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm, Humanities Building, 455 N. Park Street, Room 1101

Sponsored by the World Beyond War student group and the Nelson Institute, and co-sponsored by 350 Wisconsin. warabolition@gmail.com