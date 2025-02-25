East Asia Now: Political Upheaval in the Republic of Korea
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
media release: 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive.
Sponsored by the Center for East Asian Studies
A panel discussion featuring UW experts Charles Kim, Eunsook Jung, and Terence Roehrig on the aftermath of President Yoon Suk-yeol's attempted coup. CEAS Associate Director David Fields will serve as moderator.
Info
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
Lectures & Seminars