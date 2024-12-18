East High School Choirs

media release: Schools across the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) are preparing to welcome audiences to a variety of free musical performances in the run-up to winter break, which spans Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.

“Our students have been preparing diligently for these concerts over recent weeks,” said Dan Davidson, MMSD’s director of arts education. “We are excited to open our schools to the community, and to celebrate the season, the arts and the amazing talents of all of our performers.”

For a complete listing of all arts-related shows and events, please visit the MMSD website: https://www.madison.k12.wi.us/ families/art-on-display.