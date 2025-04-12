East High School Speaks Up reception

media release: We’re so excited to announce our latest exhibition, East High School Speaks Up! Students in the Advanced Painting class at East High School, led by teacher April Sopkin, have been working on a political art project this semester which will be displayed at Communication. The show opens this Saturday, April 12th with a reception from 3pm - 4:30pm.

Marissa Armstrong, 12th gr., “WHAT IS THE LUXURY?”

Katie Brandon, 12th gr., WAR

Katie Brandon, 12th gr., FLOCK

Fernando Garcia, 11th gr., IF I COULD CHANGE ONE THING,

Fernando Garcia, 11th gr., YO AMO ESTA VIDA

Leilah Glass, 11th gr., UNTITLED

Julian Gutierrez, 12th gr., UNTITLED

London Kittleson, 12th gr., THE STARVED CITY

London Kittleson, 12th gr., DRAINAGE

Rayna Martin, 11th gr., WE THE PEOPLE

Ruth Nelson, 10th gr., UNTITLED

Amelia Potter, 11th gr., BITE THE HAND

April Sopkin, Instructor., SCAPEGOAT

April Sopkin, Instructor., FOR ARCHIE

Josie Trondson, 10th gr., UNTITLED

Charlotte Vanden Heuvel, 10th gr., UNTITLED

Meara Wilson, 12th gr., DOUBLE EDGED SWORD

Madelyn, (Maddie) Williams, 12th gr., LIFE AND DEATH OF PURITY CULTURE

Viewable during open shop hours (11 am-3 pm Friday-Sunday) or during events.