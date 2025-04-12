East High School Speaks Up
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: We’re so excited to announce our latest exhibition, East High School Speaks Up! Students in the Advanced Painting class at East High School, led by teacher April Sopkin, have been working on a political art project this semester which will be displayed at Communication. The show opens this Saturday, April 12th with a reception from 3pm - 4:30pm.
Marissa Armstrong, 12th gr., “WHAT IS THE LUXURY?”
Katie Brandon, 12th gr., WAR
Katie Brandon, 12th gr., FLOCK
Fernando Garcia, 11th gr., IF I COULD CHANGE ONE THING,
Fernando Garcia, 11th gr., YO AMO ESTA VIDA
Leilah Glass, 11th gr., UNTITLED
Julian Gutierrez, 12th gr., UNTITLED
London Kittleson, 12th gr., THE STARVED CITY
London Kittleson, 12th gr., DRAINAGE
Rayna Martin, 11th gr., WE THE PEOPLE
Ruth Nelson, 10th gr., UNTITLED
Amelia Potter, 11th gr., BITE THE HAND
April Sopkin, Instructor., SCAPEGOAT
April Sopkin, Instructor., FOR ARCHIE
Josie Trondson, 10th gr., UNTITLED
Charlotte Vanden Heuvel, 10th gr., UNTITLED
Meara Wilson, 12th gr., DOUBLE EDGED SWORD
Madelyn, (Maddie) Williams, 12th gr., LIFE AND DEATH OF PURITY CULTURE
Viewable during open shop hours (11 am-3 pm Friday-Sunday) or during events.