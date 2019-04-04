East Johnson Street Reconstruction

press release: You are invited to attend a pre-construction public meeting for the reconstruction of East Johnson Street in the city of Madison. The project extends approximately 3,000 feet along East Johnson Street from North Baldwin Street to North First Street (STH 113). The project was advertised for bids by contractors in December 2018 and was awarded to Speedway Sand & Gravel. Construction is expected to begin in April 1, 2019 and be completed by mid-November o2019.

The meeting will take place at Lapham Elementary School, 1045 E. Dayton Street, Madison, WI 53703, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in the school auditorium. Please enter the school through Door 4 located on the North Ingersoll Street side of the building and follow the arrow signs to the auditorium. The meeting will be conducted in an informal, open house format to allow for dialogue and individual questions and comments. A presentation will be given at 6:15 p.m. The city of Madison, WisDOT, roadway contractor, and design and field engineer consultant representatives will be available to discuss the project’s construction and answer questions. Previous public meetings were held during the design phase of the project on April 28, 2016 and November 10, 2016.

The city will replace the existing sewer main with 12-inch PVC pipe (existing 10-inch cast iron installed in 1958), and replace laterals from the main to the property line.

The city will replace the existing water main with 12-inch ductile iron pipe (existing 12-inch sand cast iron main was installed in 1928 and existing 4-inch sand cast iron main was installed in 1923), and reconnect services to the new main. An average of two water shut-offs are expected for each property within the project limits. A minimum of 48 hours of notice will be provided prior to the shut-offs. Each shut-off may last up to 8 hours, but typically last about 4 hours. At the start of construction, the existing main will remain in service until the new main is installed and connected to; emergency shut-offs may occur if the old, brittle main is damaged during construction.

The existing storm sewer trunk-line will remain within the project limits. Proposed inlets locations will be reconfigured and connected to the existing trunk line. Any private storm connections (typically from sump pumps or downspouts) will be reconnected to the storm sewer system.

The city will remove the concrete pavement and replace with asphalt pavement and new gravel base. The curb and gutter will be replaced on both sides of the street for the entire length of the project. As part of the reconstruction bus stop and pedestrian and bicycle crossing improvements will be made. Existing sidewalk will be spot replaced as needed and new 10-foot wide multi-use path, 1-foot-wide buffer and 5-foot-wide sidewalk will be constructed along the south side of East Johnson Street from the Yahara River through North First Street (STH 113). The proposed project also includes widening of North First Street (STH 113) between East Johnson Street and East Mifflin Street to provide two southbound lanes to East Washington Avenue and to provide dual left- and right-turn lanes at the East Johnson Street intersection. Driveway aprons will be replaced to match the existing driveway width at the back of the sidewalk.

There will be new street lighting along both sides of East Johnson Street and along the west side of the North First Street (STH 113) between the sidewalk and concrete curb for the entire length of the project.

There are four (1337 East Johnson), (1429 East Johnson), (1433 East Johnson) and (109 North First Street) planned trees removals in the terrace along residences with this project. Efforts have been made in the street design to save as many of the existing trees as possible. The trees within the project limits that remain may have the roots trimmed during construction. Terrace areas will be evaluated by Forestry for new trees or replacements following the project.

During construction, both East Johnson Street and North First Street (STH 113) will be constructed in multiple stages to maintain at least one lane of traffic in each direction. Short term closures of East Johnson Street and Fordem Avenue will be required during construction and directional detours will be used.

Pedestrians will be accommodated throughout construction. One side of the street will remain open to pedestrians at all times. Intersections will be staged so that at least one crosswalk is provided across each street at the intersections of Fordem Avenue and North First Street (STH 113).

If you have any questions about the project, we encourage you to attend the meeting. To request accommodations for special needs or disabilities during construction, or if you have any other questions regarding this project, feel free to contact the project staff listed below:

Andrew Zwieg – City Engineering, 266-9219, azwieg@cityofmadison.com

Monty Carlson – HNTB Corporation, 294-5000, Mcarlson@HNTB.com

Brad Shultz – WisDOT SW Region, 242-8038, Brad.Schultz@dot.wi.gov

Katie Lichtie – Speedway Sand & Gravel, 836-1071, katie@speedwaysg.com

Eric Hanson – Strand Associates, Inc., 251-4843, eric.hanson@strand.com

Jeremy Nash – City Traffic Engineering, 266-6585, jnash@cityofmadison.com

Mark Moder – City Sanitary Sewer, 261-9250, mmoder@cityofmadison.com

Janet Schmidt – City Storm Sewer, 261-9688, jschmidt@cityofmadison.com

Adam Wiederhoeft – Water Utility, 266-9121, AWiederhoeft@madisonwater.org

Brian Smith – City Street Lighting, 261-9625, BSmith@cityofmadison.com

Marla Eddy – City Forestry, 266-4450, meddy@cityofmadison.com

Lapham Elementary is wheelchair-accessible. Citizens who require a sign language interpreter may request one by contacting project staff through the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System at 711 or 1‑800‑947‑3529. If you need an interpreter, translator, materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access this service, activity or program, please call the phone number below immediately.

Si necesita un intérprete, un traductor, materiales en formatos alternativos u otros arreglos para acceder a este servicio, actividad o programa, comuníquese inmediatamente al número de teléfono que figura a continuación.

Yog tias koj xav tau ib tug neeg txhais lus, ib tug neeg txhais ntawv, cov ntaub ntawv ua lwm yam los sis lwm cov kev pab kom siv tau qhov kev pab, kev ua num los sis kev pab cuam no, thov hu rau tus xov tooj hauv qab no tam sim no.

Please contact Andrew Zwieg of the Engineering Division at (608) 266-9219.