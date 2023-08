media release: East Madison car show benefiting the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Entries are $10 per car at the door, admittance is free. Food, games, and music will be there. All proceeds and donations are matched by both Toyota Motor Corporation and Penske Automotive group, equaling a 300% match.

4:00PM-7:00PM, 08/25/2023, 3501 Lancaster Dr, Madison, WI 53718 (East Madison Toyota)