RSVP for East Madison Community Center Bowlathon

press release: It’s time to sign up for the 2017 Bowl-A-Thon! Form a five-person team — invite friends, family, neighbors and co-workers to participate. Or, sign up individually and we’ll add you to a team. For a minimum of $50 in pledges per bowler, play three games, receive a 2017 Bowl-A-Thon t-shirt, rental shoes, and be entered to win great prizes. The more money you raise, the more prizes you can win!

To sign up a team or individually, find the registration packet on the EMCC website: www.eastmadisoncc.org. Registration deadline: Friday, October 20, 2017 All funds raised support our Youth Minority Achievement Programs