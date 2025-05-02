media release: East Nash Grass is one of the hottest young bands in bluegrass, picking up this year’s International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award for Best New Artist and stacked with IBMA Best Instrumentalist winners: Grand Master Fiddle champion and AMA Instrumentalist of the Year nominee Maddie Denton, Cory Walker (banjo), and Harry Clark (mandolin). Put them alongside charismatic frontman James Kee and bassist Jeff Partin (Rhonda Vincent, etc.) and you’ve got a powerhouse leader of the next generation in bluegrass excellence.

They are far more than a group of impressive instrumental technicians. As a group that came together organically via set after set on Nashville’s East Side, playing tiny stages for the love of it between tours backing bigger acts, they have a hard-forged bond reflected in their stage chemistry.

As they work on the follow-up to 2023’s “Last Chance To Win” — look for a release in the spring of 2025 — they find themselves one of the most in-demand groups in Americana, fanning out well beyond the traditional bluegrass spots.