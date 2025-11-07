× Expand Sarah Elizabeth Larson A close-up of Jerry Tran. Jerry Tran

media release: East of LA is a stand-up show that features Asian American comedians in the Midwest. Originally at the Lincoln Lodge Theater in Chicago, this show is coming to Madison for one night only to highlight Asian American comedians and their experiences in the Midwest and show those of us on the coasts that you don’t need to be near salty water to be funny.

With performances by Yzzy Zarate, Syed Hasnain, Jerry Tran, Sonal Aggarwal, and William Paik.

Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right.

*THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

-----------

General admission tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1334189635021545

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.