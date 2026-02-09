East Rusk Avenue Shared Use Path

media release: A public information meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Feb. 9, 2026, via Zoom. Registration prior is required.

The E. Rusk Ave Shared-Use Path project will create a 10-ft wide and approximately 2,500-ft long, shared-use path along the northwest side of E. Rusk Ave between N. Rusk Ave and Rimrock Rd. This existing section of E. Rusk Ave currently has no bicycle accommodations and is a gap in the low-stress bicycle network. The proposed project will fill this gap by connecting the existing shared-use path located on W. Badger Rd and N. Rusk Ave with a planned shared-use path on Rimrock Rd.

The proposed off-street asphalt shared-use path will replace the existing sidewalk on E. Rusk Ave, and the street will be partially reconstructed and narrowed to fit the new path within existing City of Madison Right-of-Way. All existing vehicular travel lane configurations will remain but shifted slightly to accommodate the path and no street parking will be allowed on the street.

Proposed improvements on E. Rusk Ave will include realignment of curb and gutter along the northwest side of the street, sidewalk removal, clearing and grubbing, asphalt paving, driveway aprons, curb ramp improvements as needed, bus pad installation, and pavement markings. The project will also include new path lighting, underground sewer and water utility improvements as needed to accommodate the realigned curb and gutter, and soil amendments for future tree plantings.