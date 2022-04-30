East Side Acoustic Ensemble (CD release)

press release: East Side Acoustic Ensemble Spring 2022 performance. $10 at the door. First 80 people get a free copy of new ESAE CD, "The East Side." The CD will only be available at this show!

The East Side Acoustic Ensemble (ESAE, pronounced "easy") is a pop-up acoustic ensemble based in Madison, Wisconsin. ESAE usually features about twenty seasoned East Side musicians, from formerly pro to semi-pro to currently pro, all of whom pass open auditions then gather twice a year for eight weeks to create a fresh set of acoustic music. Every roster and season show is different, and songs range from country duets to bluegrass to full-ensemble renditions of Wilco. The ensemble is led by singer-songwriter Ritt Deitz.