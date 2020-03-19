press release: EAST SIDE DOG PARK MEETING

The City of Madison is seeking public input on the location of a future off-leash dog exercise area on the city’s east side. Two potential locations are under consideration, one may be selected: OB Sherry Park or Eastmorland Park

City staff will present the proposed options and seek input from area residents, park users and dog owners.

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, March 19, 2020, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, Commons Room, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704

Additional information is available on the Park Projects website. If you are unable to attend and would like to comment on the options, please contact Mike Sturm at (608) 267-4921 or msturm@cityofmadison.com.