media release: On the east side of Madison, local taco joint Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace celebrates music, film, art, and agave culture, inspired by Austin’s SXSW festival. Collaborating with Madison artists and businesses, the week includes an open-mic, film night, tequila dinner, art night, and live music, in a brand new event unlike any other in town.

The week bookends with live music, starting with an Open Mic on Tuesday and local bands all day Saturday, playing bluegrass, Americana, and rock and roll in the bar area. On Wednesday night, the back room will be transformed into a pop-up theater for dinner and a movie, curated by Four Star Video. They’ll be showing Slacker, a 1990 Austin-based cult classic comedy-drama, and a $5 ticket will be applied toward food and drink. Friday night will host an art gallery throughout the restaurant, plus a ticketed 2-hour workshop with FeLion Studios to create a tin casting keychain.

Full Schedule:

Tuesday, March 3 | East Side Sessions: Open Mic Kickoff

Sign-ups at 6 pm | Performances start at 7 pm. Free.

Wednesday, March 4 | SXSE Film Night: Slacker | Curated by Four Star Video

7 pm start time. Runs 1 hour, 37 minutes. $5 advance ticket required, applied toward final bill of food and drink.

Thursday, March 5 | Tequila Dinner: LALO Agave Academy

4-course dinner paired with 4 tequila cocktails. $88.

Friday, March 6 | Art Night: Tin Casting Workshop with FeLion Studios

Pop-up art gallery + 2-hour workshop to cast your own tin keychain, $68.

Saturday, March 7 | SXSE Finale: Sounds of the Southwest

Playing in the bar area with their backs to the window. Free.

3 – 4:30 pm Father Leroy (bluegrass)

5 – 6:30 pm Beth Kille (acoustic Americana)

7 – 9:00 pm Sean Michael Dargan Trio (rock and roll)