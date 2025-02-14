media release: USA | 1963 | DCP | 52 min.

Director: Tom Gries:

Cast: George C. Scott, Diana Sands, James Earl Jones

This heartbreaking episode of the underrated, short-lived series East Side/West Side features knockout performances from Sands and Jones as a couple struggling to get by working menial jobs when tragedy strikes their family. “Who Do You Kill?” has been restored in a collaborative effort with the UCLA Film & Television Archive and the Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research.

