East Side/West Side
UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
media release: USA | 1963 | DCP | 52 min.
Director: Tom Gries:
Cast: George C. Scott, Diana Sands, James Earl Jones
This heartbreaking episode of the underrated, short-lived series East Side/West Side features knockout performances from Sands and Jones as a couple struggling to get by working menial jobs when tragedy strikes their family. “Who Do You Kill?” has been restored in a collaborative effort with the UCLA Film & Television Archive and the Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research.
