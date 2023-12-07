East Wilson and Doty Reconstruction

media release: A public information meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Dec. 7, 2023, via Zoom. Registration is required prior.

Dec. 7, 2023 Public Information Meeting Registration

If you have any questions regarding the meeting or the project overall, please reach out the project engineer, Fadi El Musa Gonzalez via email at felmusagonzalez@cityofmadison.com.

The city is planning the reconstruction of E Wilson St from MLK Blvd to S Franklin St and E Doty St from MLK Blvd to King St in 2024. The project improvements include replacement of existing pavement and pavement base, curb and gutter, sanitary sewer main and laterals, storm sewer, and porting of the water main. Damaged sections of sidewalk will also be replaced or as needed to install sewer service laterals. In addition, a new cycle track will be installed along E Wilson St as part of this project.

Project Limits

E Wilson St – Martin Luther King Jr Blvd to S Franklin St

E Doty St -- Martin Luther King Jr Blvd to King St