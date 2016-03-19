Easter Bunny Visits

media release: The Bunny is bouncing his way to East Towne Mall. Easter is in full bloom, and the Easter Bunny will be nestled in his garden, ready to take family photos beginning on Thursday, March 19th.

Visit the Easter Bunny at Center Court during the following times:

Monday-Saturday, 11am-8pm with a break from 3:00-4:00pm.

Sunday, 12pm-6pm with a break from 2:30-3:00pm.

Friday, April 3rd and Saturday, April 4th are extended hours being 10:00am-8:00pm with a break from 3:00-4:00pm.

Pet photos with the Easter Bunny are available every Monday during the season. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier, and pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after them.

Visits with the Bunny are always free, with photo packages available for purchase. Walk-ins are welcome, though reservations are recommended and can be made here.

This spring, East Towne Mall also invites you to enter and be a part of our Easter Basket Giveaway! We have loaded up a Tote Bag full of spring goodies, valued at $500, from H&M! To enter for your chance to win, click here. You can view our giveaway rules here.

Please note that East Towne Mall is closed on Easter Sunday.